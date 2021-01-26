ADM says China bought record U.S. ethanol haul for H1
Jan. 26, 2021 1:48 PM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- China has bought ~200M gallons of ethanol from the U.S. for H1 2021, matching its previous record for annual ethanol imports, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -1.7%) CFO Ray Young says.
- "We do see, particularly in the area of ethanol... green shoots of recovery in 2021," Young said during the earnings conference call after ADM reported better than expected Q4 earnings.
- The company does not say if it was among China's ethanol suppliers.
- Imports of 200M gallons would surpass China's previous annual import record of 198.1M gallons in 2016, according to U.S. trade data.
- Despite the positive signs, 10%-15% of U.S. ethanol production capacity remains idled due to poor margins, including two dry corn mills owned by ADM.
- "We're going to remain very disciplined in terms of when we actually restart the dry mills because we will want to see sustainable margins before we restart, and hopefully sometime in the first half we're going to see that," Young said on the call.
