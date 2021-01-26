Rolls-Royce sees $2.7B in cash outflows this year
Jan. 26, 2021 7:58 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) falls as much as 7.7% in London after projecting ~£2B ($2.7B) in free cash outflows, in 2021, saying new curbs on travel will delay a recovery in long-distance flights.
- The jet engine maker now expects flying hours for wide-body aircraft to reach 55% of 2019 levels, down from an earlier assumption of 70%.
- Rolls-Royce forecasts free cash outflow this year will be heavily weighted toward the first six months, and it continues to expect to turn cash flow positive at some point during H2.
- The company also says its 2020 cash outflows were in-line with previous guidance of £4.2B.
- Planemaker Airbus last week slowed a ramp-up in production, including the twin-aisle jets that carry Rolls-Royce engines.