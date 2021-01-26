Uranium Energy restarts development at Burke Hollow ISR project
- Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) says it has restarted production area development at its Burke Hollow ISR project in Texas, which it says is the newest and largest ISR wellfield being developed in the U.S.
- The company says advancing Burke Hollow's resources dovetails with its plans to participate in supplying the U.S. Uranium Reserve as outlined in the Nuclear Fuel Working Group report published by the U.S. Department of Energy.
- Uranium Energy says its PAA-1 at Burke Hollow is the only production area currently under development in the U.S.
- Uranium Energy has no operations and no revenue, and it keeps issuing new additional shares, a skeptical WYCO Researcher writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.