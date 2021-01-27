First Horizon announces $500M share buyback plan

  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $500M of the Company’s common stock.
  • Bryan Jordan, CEO: “This authorization follows the completion of our 2020 Company-run stress test which demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our capital base and the enhanced earnings power of our more diversified business model and geographic presence. As it relates to capital deployment, our first priority is to make investments to drive organic growth, but we also plan to balance this with opportunistic share repurchases to help drive enhanced shareholder returns.”
