RPC EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Jan. 27, 2021
- RPC (NYSE:RES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $149.6M (-36.6% Y/Y) beats by $24.14M.
- "As 2021 begins, we have greater visibility into near term activity levels than in the recent past and expect activity levels to continue to improve as the year progresses. Yet, we remain cautious with respect to capital expenditures until financial returns improve. Our operating plans for 2021 include low capital spending, continued expense management, and improved profitability," commented Richard A. Hubbell, President and Chief Executive Officer.
