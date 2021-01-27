Oshkosh EPS beats by $0.40, beats on revenue
Jan. 27, 2021 6:56 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)OSKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.40; GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $1.58B (-7.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- CEO comment: “While the timing of recovery in our Access Equipment segment remains difficult to predict, we are confident in the strength and resilience of our businesses as we continue to adapt and pivot during the pandemic. Although we are not providing quantitative expectations with today’s announcement, we are seeing improvement in our end markets and believe that we are well positioned to grow revenues in the back half of fiscal 2021 and retain a positive long-term outlook."
