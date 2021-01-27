Exxon faces proxy fight as Engine No. 1 seeks four board seats
Jan. 27, 2021 7:50 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is heading for a proxy showdown after activist investor Engine No. 1 formally nominated four directors to the company's board, as it faces increasing pressure to invest in more profitable drilling and clean energy; shares -1.4% pre-market.
- "ExxonMobil's Board needs new members who have proven success positioning energy companies for today as well as tomorrow, and who are sufficiently independent from the current Board to ensure a clean break from a strategy and mindset that have led to years of value destruction and poorly positioned the company for the future," Engine No. 1 says in a statement.
- Another Exxon investor, D.E. Shaw, recently urged the company to cut capital spending and operating expenses in order to avoid cutting its dividend.
- Exxon's third largest shareholder, BlackRock, earlier this week called for corporate leaders to disclose how their business plans will be compatible with a net-zero economy by 2050.
- Exxon said last month that it would seek to reduce upstream emissions intensity by as much as 20% by 2025, and cut gas flaring and methane leaks.