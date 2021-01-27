S&P futures slump as pressure on cyclicals continues, Treasury yields also down
Jan. 27, 2021 8:23 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), INDUSPX, INDU, IWM, IND, XLK, XLU, XLI, XLC, NDX:INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Recovery sectors continue to be out of favor as stock index futures fall ahead of trading. A post-earnings slump in AT&T is also hurting sentiment.
- S&P futures (SPX) -1.1% and Dow futures (INDU) -1.3% are down. Small-caps, more tied to the recovery, are the hardest hit, with the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) -2.5% the big decliner.
- Treasuries continue to rise, with the 10-year yield nearing 1% again. it's off 2 basis points to 1.02%.
- Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) -0.8% are faring the best on Microsoft's upside revenue guidance. All the other Big 6 megacaps are down before the bell.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) are the only sectors seeing gains.
- Along with cyclicals, where Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) are the weakest as Boeing posted a record loss, Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is also struggling on AT&T's decline and the wild swings of Lumen Technologies.