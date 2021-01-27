S&P futures slump as pressure on cyclicals continues, Treasury yields also down

Jan. 27, 2021 8:23 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), INDUSPX, INDU, IWM, IND, XLK, XLU, XLI, XLC, NDX:INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Recovery sectors continue to be out of favor as stock index futures fall ahead of trading. A post-earnings slump in AT&T is also hurting sentiment.
  • S&P futures (SPX) -1.1% and Dow futures (INDU) -1.3% are down. Small-caps, more tied to the recovery, are the hardest hit, with the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) -2.5% the big decliner.
  • Treasuries continue to rise, with the 10-year yield nearing 1% again. it's off 2 basis points to 1.02%.
  • Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) -0.8% are faring the best on Microsoft's upside revenue guidance. All the other Big 6 megacaps are down before the bell.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) are the only sectors seeing gains.
  • Along with cyclicals, where Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) are the weakest as Boeing posted a record loss, Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is also struggling on AT&T's decline and the wild swings of Lumen Technologies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.