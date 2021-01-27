Frequency Therapeutics upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan
Jan. 27, 2021 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) By: Jonathan Block
- On the heels of a phase 2a readout of the company's hearing loss treatment, JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama upgrades shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Overweight. He lifts his price target to $56 from $27, suggesting about 50% upside from current levels.
- The final readout of data for FX-322 - under investigation for sensorineural hearing loss - is expected late this quarter, and Rama says the result "has to potential to be a transformational catalyst" for shares given the unmet need for SNHL and hearing loss in general.
- Rama, however, is taking a conservative model on peak U.S. sales for the product (about $2B) compared to Street estimates ($3.5B-$5B).
- Frequency shares are up 2.5% to $38.08 in premarket trading.