LiteLink inks LOI to acquire equity stake in CatalX

Jan. 27, 2021 8:20 AM ETLiteLink Technologies Inc. (LLNKF)LLNKFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LiteLink Technologies (OTCPK:LLNKF) signed a letter of intent to complete an equity investment in CatalX Exchange, Canada's premier cryptocurrency exchange with over 40+ Altcoins available for purchase on CatalX.io.
  • The proposed equity investment will be satisfied through the issuance of 37.5M shares of LiteLink to CatalX and a cash payment to CatalX of C$500K leading to a LiteLink having ownership and control over 19%+ of the outstanding share capital of CatalX.
  • "CatalX has had an outstanding year and continues to grow. In January 2021 alone, the company experienced 80% growth in new registrations Q/Q and has already clocked in $1.05M in deposits in the first 21 days of January," CEO Peter Green commented.
  • CatalX has also experienced significant growth in its trading volumes, with first 3.5 weeks of January, the trading volume was sitting at $2.85M and is expected to reach $5M for January (+50% from its October/November average of $725K).
