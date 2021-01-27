Norfolk Southern expects operating ratio improvement
Jan. 27, 2021 8:24 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)NSCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) posts guidance along with its conference call presentation slides.
- The company expects revenue growth of around 9% this year vs. +9.3% consensus.
- Norfolk Southern's operating ratio is expected to see 300 bps improvement this year, with intermodal and merchandise providing a lift.
- Capital allocation spending of $1.6B is anticipated.
- The company also announced an increase to its long-term target dividend payout ratio from 33% to a range of 35% to 40% of net income.
- Norfolk topped estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.