Hess says revenues, production fell from year-ago quarter

Jan. 27, 2021 8:25 AM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) -0.6% pre-market after reporting a slightly smaller than expected Q4 loss and 15% less revenue than in the prior-year quarter that nevertheless topped analyst expectations.
  • Hess says Q4 net production excluding Libya averaged 309K boe/day, down 0.2% Y/Y, with Bakken net production up 9% Y/Y to 189K boe/day.
  • Production from Phase 1 of the Liza field development on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana reached its nameplate capacity of 120K gross bbl/day in December.
  • The company's Q4 average realized crude oil selling price without hedging fell 28% Y/Y to $39.45/bbl from $55.05/bbl in the prior-year quarter; its average realized natural gas liquids selling price rose 14% to $15.80/bbl, and the average realized natural gas price fell 4% to $3.35/Mcf.
  • Q4 cash operating costs fell 10% Y/Y to $11.31/boe, mostly due to cost reduction initiatives.
  • For FY 2021, Hess anticipates production of 310K boe/day, roughly flat vs. 2020.
  • Earlier this week, Hess said it planned a $1.9B exploration and production capital spending budget for FY 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.