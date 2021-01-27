Hess says revenues, production fell from year-ago quarter
Jan. 27, 2021 8:25 AM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Hess (NYSE:HES) -0.6% pre-market after reporting a slightly smaller than expected Q4 loss and 15% less revenue than in the prior-year quarter that nevertheless topped analyst expectations.
- Hess says Q4 net production excluding Libya averaged 309K boe/day, down 0.2% Y/Y, with Bakken net production up 9% Y/Y to 189K boe/day.
- Production from Phase 1 of the Liza field development on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana reached its nameplate capacity of 120K gross bbl/day in December.
- The company's Q4 average realized crude oil selling price without hedging fell 28% Y/Y to $39.45/bbl from $55.05/bbl in the prior-year quarter; its average realized natural gas liquids selling price rose 14% to $15.80/bbl, and the average realized natural gas price fell 4% to $3.35/Mcf.
- Q4 cash operating costs fell 10% Y/Y to $11.31/boe, mostly due to cost reduction initiatives.
- For FY 2021, Hess anticipates production of 310K boe/day, roughly flat vs. 2020.
- Earlier this week, Hess said it planned a $1.9B exploration and production capital spending budget for FY 2021.