Urban One announces new podcast with Macy's; shares +31%
Jan. 27, 2021 11:06 AM ETUrban One, Inc. (UONE)UONEK, UONEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Urban One (UONE +31.1%) is making another sharp move higher today after launching a podcast, "The Undressing Room," in partnership with Macy's.
- The podcast, originating from Urban One's Reach Media syndicated radio division, will "provide engaging and enlightening authentic discussions on topical content centered around entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty."
- It's set to debut Feb. 4 with new episodes weekly.
- The Black culture-focused radio company's other share class, the thinly traded Class D (UONEK), is also up 13.8%.
- Considering the story of the week in the stock market is short-covering and retail investor buying, Urban One is no stranger to volatile trading. Last summer shares quadrupled amid a discovery by Robinhood traders.