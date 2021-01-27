Celestica slumps on top-line miss after coronavirus hurts aerospace and industrial's demand

  • Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is down 4.79% after reporting top-line miss of $20M in its Q4 earnings report to $1.39B (-6.7% Y/Y) revenue.
  • ATS segment revenue declined 12% Y/Y, reflecting adverse demand impacts of COVID-19 on the company's aerospace and industrial businesses; however, HealthTech and Capital Equipment businesses partially offset the decline, driven by new program ramps.
  • CCS segment revenue declined 4% Y/Y, primarily as a result of its disengagement from programs with Cisco Systems. On other side, Hardware Platform Solutions recorded 53% growth in demand driven by hyperscaler boost, which accounted for 15% of Celestica's FY20 revenue.
  • Operating margin 3.6% vs. 2.9% a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.03.
  • The company ended the year with $464M in cash and equivalents.
  • Q1 2021 Outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $1.175-$1.275B, compared to the consensus of $1.25B. Adj. EPS to be $0.18-$0.24, at the mid-point of consensus of $0.21.
  • Celestica also expects its CCS segment margin to be within its 2% to 3% target range in 2021.
