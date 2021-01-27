News Corp. rises as J.P. Morgan upgrades on valuation disconnect
Jan. 27, 2021 11:40 AM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)NWS, NWSA, NYTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- News Corp. is higher today (NWS +1.8%, NWSA +3.9%) following an upgrade to Overweight at J.P. Morgan amid a "continued valuation disconnect" between the business' parts and its share price.
- Informing part of that analysis is the recent sale deal for Simon & Shuster by ViacomCBS, which drew $2.175B.
- That deal leads J.P. Morgan to believe that News Corp. unit HarperCollins alone is worth nearly $2B, using just a 7x multiple on 2022 estimates.
- And that would mean "Dow Jones, which includes The Wall Street Journal, is essentially being assigned zero value." Only about $2B of market cap is being attributed to the company's assets excluding REA, it says.
- Dow Jones may not deserve the same multiple as The New York Times Co. (NYT +4.3%), but it's still likely worth $3B using an 11x multiple, the firm says.
- News Corp. shares "don't screen cheap," at 17x the firm's estimated 2021 EBITDA, but "we do believe there is value here and see further upside ahead if management can continue to demonstrate cost discipline and improve disclosure."