Tegna boosts sports podcasting with acquisition of Locked On
Jan. 27, 2021 12:10 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)TGNABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Local broadcasting name Tegna (TGNA -0.8%) has acquired Locked On Podcast Network, a platform dedicated to local sports coverage.
- That acquisition joins Tegna's VALUT Studios digital content operation, as well as local stations' own podcasting efforts.
- Locked On produces daily shows for every team across the four major pro sports leagues as well as more than 30 college sports programs.
- Notably, it also offers daily podcasts for fantasy sports, sports betting and the NFL draft.
- “Local communities are at the heart of what we do, and nothing brings communities together like local sports," Tegna CEO Dave Lougee says. “We look forward to growing the Locked On network through collaboration with our local stations, including the potential for video simulcasts of shows, and further increasing distribution, engagement and monetization of these fan favorite podcasts.”