Abiomed FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $226.31M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate gross margin of 81.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, ABMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.