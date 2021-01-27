ResMed FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $785.07M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate gross margin of 59.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.