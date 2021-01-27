Popular Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 12:52 PM ETPopular, Inc. (BPOP)BPOPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $622.98M (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BPOP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.