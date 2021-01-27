PSE&G commits $166M to build out New Jersey EV-charging infrastructure
Jan. 27, 2021 12:56 PM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)PEGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG -2%) says it plans to spend $166M over six years to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Jersey.
- The announcement follows approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities of a settlement that will allow the company to develop an EV charging network in the state.
- PSE&G says the program will address the scarcity of public and private charging infrastructure, which discourages more people from driving electric vehicles.
- The program also includes provisions for discounted charging during off-peak hours, the utility says.
