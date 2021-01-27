PSE&G commits $166M to build out New Jersey EV-charging infrastructure

  • Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG -2%) says it plans to spend $166M over six years to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Jersey.
  • The announcement follows approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities of a settlement that will allow the company to develop an EV charging network in the state.
  • PSE&G says the program will address the scarcity of public and private charging infrastructure, which discourages more people from driving electric vehicles.
  • The program also includes provisions for discounted charging during off-peak hours, the utility says.
  • PS&E pays an attractive yield and continues to grow the payout by at least 4%/year, Individual Trader writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
