Valero Energy Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 12:57 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)VLOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.38 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.87B (-50.3% Y/Y).
- Cash from operations estimated at $71.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, VLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.