Brunswick Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 12:59 PM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+24.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.