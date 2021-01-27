T. Rowe Price Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 1:04 PM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)TROWBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.59 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+15.0% Y/Y).
- The company ended FY20 with AUM of $1.47T.
- Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.