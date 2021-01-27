Marsh & McLennan Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 1:05 PM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)MMCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.26B (flat Y/Y).
- Risk & Insurance revenue underlying growth is seen at 1.7% while consulting growth is estimated at -3.5%.
- Adj. operating income estimated at $872.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, MMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.