Old Republic Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) By: Gaurav Batavia
- Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.