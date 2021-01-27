Northrop Grumman Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.71 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.25B (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating margin of 10.8%; and Free cash flow of $1.67B.
- Over the last 2 years, NOC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.