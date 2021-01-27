Stanley Black & Decker Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2021 1:26 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)SWKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.02 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.1B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Organic growth +9.9% (guided ~10%); and Operating income of $692.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.