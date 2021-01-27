Drive Shack soars again after Rory McIlroy deal excites investors
Jan. 27, 2021 2:41 PM ETDrive Shack Inc. (DS)DSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Drive Shack (DS +19.2%) is rallying again in the wake of the company's announcement of a collaboration with golf superstar Rory McIlroy.
- "We believe this partnership could provide a halo effect for Drive Shack, elevating the brand and potentially benefiting the five core units as well," says BTIG analyst Peter Saleh on the development.
- BTIG has a Buy rating on Drive Shack and price target of $5, which works out to a 1.5X multiple on the 2021 sales estimate. "Our 1.5x sales multiple is based on the early stages of the company's transition from a golf course operator to an entertainment concept, we believe top-line results are the best determinant of valuation," updates Saleh.
- Drive Shack soared yesterday when the Rory news was first announced.