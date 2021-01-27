BP defends Russia, Middle East oil production
- BP's (BP -0.6%) oil and gas investments in Russia and the Middle East are part of the company's "resilient hydrocarbons" in its transition plans, CEO Bernard Looney tells the Argus Crude Live virtual conference.
- "Greenhouse gas intensity of Russian production is actually less than most of the majors, including BP," Looney says. "They have just launched [their] 2035 ambitions, which are very ambitious around methane intensity of 0.25%, a 30% reduction in upstream environmental efficiency or intensity."
- On the Middle East, Looney touts the region's "long life, low cost, environmentally-efficient barrels."
- The world's energy transition to a lower-carbon future is moving fast, but Looney reiterates the view that hydrocarbons will be around for many decades, and it is the company's mission to make sure the hydrocarbons are produced "in the best possible way."
- Ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers are "the thing that's really going to change the game, because range anxiety is still an issue," the CEO also says, noting that BP has 7,500 EV charge points in the U.K., which will double to 15K by 2030, including 1,400 ultra-fast chargers.
- Geologists, engineers and scientists at BP's exploration team reportedly have been cut to fewer than 100 from a peak of more than 700 a few years ago.