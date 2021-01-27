Motus GI under pressure after $11M capital raise via warrant exercise
Jan. 27, 2021 2:45 PM ETMotus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS)MOTSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Motus GI (MOTS -14.7%) has signed a warrant exercise agreement with an existing institutional investor for potential gross proceeds of $11M.
- Under the agreement, the warrant holder agreed to exercise ~8M remaining private placement warrants of the ~8.7M that were originally issued in August 2020 at the stated exercise price of $1.30/share, and will receive up to 6M newly issued private placement warrants.
- The New Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.12 and will expire on January 27, 2026. The existing institutional investor will pay $600k for the purchase of the New Warrants.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund commercialization activities for the Pure-Vu System, to continue R&D activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.