Motus GI under pressure after $11M capital raise via warrant exercise

Jan. 27, 2021 2:45 PM ETMotus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS)MOTSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Motus GI (MOTS -14.7%) has signed a warrant exercise agreement with an existing institutional investor for potential gross proceeds of $11M.
  • Under the agreement, the warrant holder agreed to exercise ~8M remaining private placement warrants of the ~8.7M that were originally issued in August 2020 at the stated exercise price of $1.30/share, and will receive up to 6M newly issued private placement warrants.
  • The New Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.12 and will expire on January 27, 2026. The existing institutional investor will pay $600k for the purchase of the New Warrants.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund commercialization activities for the Pure-Vu System, to continue R&D activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.