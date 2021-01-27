Market reaction to Biden's oil and gas actions could create opportunities
- Pres. Biden officially signs executive orders that prioritize climate change across all levels of government and direct the Interior Department to halt new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and waters, and launch a review of existing permits for fossil fuel development.
- Biden also says he will ask Congress to eliminate subsidies for fossil fuel companies.
- Energy companies have been selling off in recent days, particularly those with heavier federal lease exposure such as Devon Energy (DVN +2.7%), EOG Resources (EOG +2.7%) and ConocoPhillips (COP -1.8%).
- But as RBC Capital points out, Biden's moves will force a brake on U.S. production growth in a way that could raise global oil prices by $5/bbl over time, which eventually could benefit energy majors with a large international presence such as Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.7%) and Chevron (CVX -0.6%).
- Some of the companies affected are "babies thrown out with the bath water," including oilfield services companies Schlumberger (SLB -2.7%), Halliburton (HAL -3.2%) and Baker Hughes (BKR +0.8%), but those companies have the ability to move at least some resources where they are needed, says Jinjoo Lee at WSJ's Heard On The Street.
- "As with any sign of danger, the first instinct may be to flee. But sometimes such times call for closer inspection," Lee writes.
- Devon Energy, the top oil producer on onshore federal land in the Lower 48 states, has said it expects its existing federal lands permits will last at least four years.