Cree shares drop after muted FQ2 results
Jan. 27, 2021 4:13 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares are down 1.4% after the bell following Q2 results that slightly missed revenue with $120.7M (-50% Y/Y, $840K below consensus) but posted a lower than expected loss per share of $0.24, a penny above consensus.
- Adjusted gross margin was 35% vs. the 35.8% estimate.
- “We delivered strong results for the second quarter, including sequential growth in revenue from continuing operations, underscoring the momentum we continue to see for our silicon carbide solutions,” says Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. “While we continue to confront some of the challenges associated with the broader macro environment, we continue to invest for the future to support several growth opportunities across multiple sectors."
- For Q3, Cree expects revenue from continuing operations of $127-133M, GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $0.59-0.64 per share, and Non-GAAP loss from continuing operations of $0.21-0.25 per share.
- Press release.