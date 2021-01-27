PhaseBio presents Phase 1/2 data for Pemziviptadil in pulmonary arterial hypertension
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) announced data from three patients undergoing a Phase 1b/2a pilot study that evaluates the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the company’s first-in-class, sustained-release vasoactive intestinal peptide analogue, pemziviptadil (PB1046)
- Presented at the 15th Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute World Congress today, the study results of pemziviptadil in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”) have highlighted the favorable safety and tolerability profile of experimental therapy.
- In addition to stability in functional status with no clinically meaningful deterioration for two patients at two and six months after treatment, a long-term improvement of six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance was seen with one patient after eighteen months of treatment.
- Noting that the results were from a small number of patients, John Lee, Chief Medical Officer of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals said, ‘we are encouraged to see that this novel therapeutic agent has provided symptomatic relief and meaningful clinical benefits.’
- The initial results from the Phase 2b trial for PAH are on track for a readout in 2H 2021.