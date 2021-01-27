ACI Worldwide stock rises as preliminary 2020 revenue, EBITDA exceed consensus

Jan. 27, 2021 4:36 PM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)ACIWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) pulls up 1.4% in after-hours trading after the company said it estimates 2020 revenue will be $1.28B-$1.295B, above the average analyst estimate of $1.26B.
  • It sees 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $350M-$360M vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $311.1M.
  • Reaffirms long-term outlook for mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and gradual net adjusted EBITDA margin improvement annually, as it discussed in its November 2020 analyst day.
  • ACIW currently expects COVID-19-related headwinds to persist through the first half of 2021 with growth accelerating in H2.
  • Conference call on Jan. 28 at 8:30 AM ET.
