Bonanza Creek Energy guides for Q1 capex of $35M-$40M
Jan. 27, 2021 Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) issues preliminary Q4 and FY 2020 results that show average sales volumes of 25K boe/day (54% oil) for the quarter and 25.2K boe/day for the full year, at the midpoint of its most recent annual guidance.
- Q4 lease operating expenses are expected to decline 27% Y/Y to $2.20/boe, while full-year LOE fell 19% from 2019 to ~$2.38/boe, below recent annual guidance of $2.40-$2.60/boe.
- Total 2020 capital spending of $67.7M finished within company guidance
- The company's stand-alone 2021 capital plan of $35M-$40M assumes the completion of 30 gross drilled and uncompleted wells, which began in early January and are expected to continue through Q2 with the first wells turned to sales during Q2.
