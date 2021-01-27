Levi Strauss sails past consensus marks as e-commerce sales soar

Jan. 27, 2021 4:41 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)LEVIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) says sales fell 12% Y/Y in Q4 as it battled through reduced store traffic and ongoing closures of company-operated and third-party retail locations for portions of the quarter in certain markets.
  • E-commerce sales were up 38% Y/Y to help offset the store weakness.
  • Adjusted gross margin increased 30 basis points to 54.6% of sales, primarily due to price increases, a higher proportion of sales in the higher-margin direct-to-consumer channel, lower promotions and healthy inventory.
  • Adjusted EBIT was $113M and adjusted EBIT margin was 8.2% vs. 7.9% a year ago.
  • Levi Strauss ended the quarter with total available liquidity of $2.3B; cash and cash equivalents at quarter end were $1.5B.
  • CEO update: "We will double down on elevating our iconic brand, investing in direct engagement with our fans, advancing our fast-growing digital business and further diversifying our portfolio. As we continue to accelerate these strategic focus areas, we will emerge a stronger, more profitable, more agile company."
  • Shares of LEVI are up 0.55% AH but have been swinging around wildly. The stock hit a high level of $22.49 on January 12.
