CN Rail slapped with two downgrades after weak guidance

  • Canadian National Railway (CNI -5.5%) plunges more than 5% after disappointing full-year guidance prompted two analyst downgrades.
  • Bank of America reduces its rating to Neutral from Buy with a $116 price target, trimmed from $123, saying CN Rail's targeted high single-digit earnings growth outlook for 2021 fell well short of the firm's 17% estimate, suggesting EPS of C$5.81 vs. the firm's prior C$6.25 estimate.
  • Cowen cut the stock to Market Perform from Outperform with a $107 PT, down from $116, saying CN Rail "appears constrained in reaching margin levels of some of its rail peers" over the next 12-24 months, also citing weaker than expected EPS guidance.
  • CN Rail's net income would need to rise by nearly a third to return to 2019 levels, Patrick Doyle writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
