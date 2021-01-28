Kinder Morgan to consider buying, not building, to grow U.S. gas footprint
Jan. 27, 2021
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) expects more natural gas utilities to shed pipelines like Dominion Energy did last year, and it may look at potential acquisitions of some of those assets if the price is right, President Kimberly Dang said today during the company's investor day.
- The company also said it will consider whether any of its existing crude pipelines are underutilized and could be converted to handle gas instead.
- "We think the natural gas business has a very long runway," Dang said. "And you also have the potential that you can handle the other products on the pipelines, renewable, natural gas and hydrogen."
- Assets in the renewables market are "very expensive" because of a "frenzy" of activity, making it "unlikely" Kinder Morgan would good opportunities in that sector, Dang also said.
- The potential moves reflect Kinder's desire to grow while continuing to trim spending on new infrastructure projects, also mindful of a potentially tougher regulatory environment under the Biden administration.
- "It's going to get harder and harder to build new pipeline," said Tom Martin, president of Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipelines segment.
