World oil demand seen rising as U.S. output slips, WoodMac says

  • Global oil demand should rise by nearly 7% this year, helped by a better economic outlook and the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Wood Mackenzie says.
  • Total liquids demand is expected to average 96.7M bbl/day in 2021, the consultancy says, from 90.4M bbl/day last year when the pandemic prompted an enormous oil demand shock.
  • In terms of supply, WoodMac expects oil production from the U.S. Lower 48 states to decline by ~400K bbl/day, moderating from last year's decline.
  • Despite the potential increase in oil demand, WoodMac sees refinery utilization remaining low this year amid the ongoing pandemic, OPEC+ production cuts and new capacity additions.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.