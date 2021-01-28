World oil demand seen rising as U.S. output slips, WoodMac says
- Global oil demand should rise by nearly 7% this year, helped by a better economic outlook and the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Wood Mackenzie says.
- Total liquids demand is expected to average 96.7M bbl/day in 2021, the consultancy says, from 90.4M bbl/day last year when the pandemic prompted an enormous oil demand shock.
- In terms of supply, WoodMac expects oil production from the U.S. Lower 48 states to decline by ~400K bbl/day, moderating from last year's decline.
- Despite the potential increase in oil demand, WoodMac sees refinery utilization remaining low this year amid the ongoing pandemic, OPEC+ production cuts and new capacity additions.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR