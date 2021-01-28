Affluence confirms acquisition of FlexiScale Technologies and Flexiant
- Affluence Corporation (OTCPK:AFFU) have agreed to terms for the acquisition of FlexiScale Technologies and Flexiant.
- The companies will execute definitive documents in 1Q21.
- James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO said, "FlexiScale is a transformational technology that enables users to move their data centers to the edge and create Nano Clouds which significantly improves data speed and performance while reducing computing power and costs associated with large data centers. Most large edge computing is still in the development stage, while the FlexiScale technology is in production todayand FlexiScale products have beaten out several large competitors in head-to-head proof of concept evaluations. Flexiant cloud orchestration software provides solutions aimed at helping Telco and Service providers deliver key Cloud & Edge Cloud services, with end-to-end provisioning, automation, customer control, service management and billing. Cloud infrastructure, platform and application workloads can be accessible from a single dashboard with complete global control. For consumers of public cloud, cloud orchestration is essential for self-service provisioning, accurate metering and billing and centralized capabilities for everything cloud. According to Gartner, edge computing will be a $700 billion market by 2028,"said Honan."
