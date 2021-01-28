Nexstar Media hikes dividend by 25%, announces new buyback plan

  • Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) declares $0.70/share quarterly dividend, 25% increase from prior dividend of $0.56.
  • Forward yield 2.46%
  • Payable Feb. 26; for shareholders of record Feb. 12; ex-div Feb. 11.
  • The Board approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1B of its Class A common stock.
  • The new repurchase program will augment the Company’s existing share repurchase authorization, of which $259.2M remained as of Sept. 30, 2020.
  • See NXST Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
