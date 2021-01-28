Faraday Future to go public in SPAC deal

  • Faraday Future and SPAC specialist Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) announce they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination.
  • Following the closing, the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol FFIE.
  • The common stock PIPE includes over 30 leading long-term institutional shareholders from the U.S., Europe, and China. Anchor investors in the PIPE include a Top 3 Chinese OEM and long-only institutional shareholders.
  • Th transaction is aimed at Faraday Future's vision to create a mobility ecosystem built upon innovations in technology and products. FF’s flagship product offering will be the FF 91, featuring industry leading 1,050 HP, 0-60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds and zero gravity seats.
  • The FF 91 is targeted to launch within twelve months after closing of the merger.
  • Shares of PSAC are up 12.55% in premarket action.
  • The Faraday SPAC deal was first tipped earlier this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.