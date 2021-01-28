Faraday Future to go public in SPAC deal
Jan. 28, 2021 7:40 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Faraday Future and SPAC specialist Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) announce they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination.
- Following the closing, the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol FFIE.
- The common stock PIPE includes over 30 leading long-term institutional shareholders from the U.S., Europe, and China. Anchor investors in the PIPE include a Top 3 Chinese OEM and long-only institutional shareholders.
- Th transaction is aimed at Faraday Future's vision to create a mobility ecosystem built upon innovations in technology and products. FF’s flagship product offering will be the FF 91, featuring industry leading 1,050 HP, 0-60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds and zero gravity seats.
- The FF 91 is targeted to launch within twelve months after closing of the merger.
- Shares of PSAC are up 12.55% in premarket action.
- The Faraday SPAC deal was first tipped earlier this month.