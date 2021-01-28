T. Rowe Price posts strong Q4 revenue, earnings gains as AUM grows 12%

  • T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) assets under management grow 12% during Q4 helped by $2.2B of inflows and strong market gains.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.89 sweeps past the consensus estimate of $2.63 and increased from $2.03 in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 net revenue of $1.73B beats consensus estimate of $1.70B and rose 18% Y/Y.
  • Assets under management of $1.47T at the end of Q4, an increase of $160.1B during the quarter from $1.31T at Q3-end.
  • TROW experienced net inflows of $2.2B in the quarter, driven by international equity and U.S. fixed income, while U.S. equity and target date experienced outflows.
  • The company voluntarily waived money market advisory fees in Q4 of $11.3M to maintain positive yields for investors and expects to continue to waive fees in 2021.
  • Q4 operating expenses were $977.0M, up 10% Y/Y, primarily from a $45.1M increase in expense related to the supplemental savings plan from higher market returns and secondarily due to higher compensation expenses.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, TROW's operating expenses were $908.5M, up 5.2% Y/Y; the non-GAAP measure doesn't include the impact of the supplemental savings plan and consolidated sponsored products.
  • Previously (Jan. 28): T. Rowe Price EPS beats by $0.26, revenue in-line
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.