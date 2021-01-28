T. Rowe Price posts strong Q4 revenue, earnings gains as AUM grows 12%
Jan. 28, 2021
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) assets under management grow 12% during Q4 helped by $2.2B of inflows and strong market gains.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.89 sweeps past the consensus estimate of $2.63 and increased from $2.03 in the year-ago period.
- Q4 net revenue of $1.73B beats consensus estimate of $1.70B and rose 18% Y/Y.
- Assets under management of $1.47T at the end of Q4, an increase of $160.1B during the quarter from $1.31T at Q3-end.
- TROW experienced net inflows of $2.2B in the quarter, driven by international equity and U.S. fixed income, while U.S. equity and target date experienced outflows.
- The company voluntarily waived money market advisory fees in Q4 of $11.3M to maintain positive yields for investors and expects to continue to waive fees in 2021.
- Q4 operating expenses were $977.0M, up 10% Y/Y, primarily from a $45.1M increase in expense related to the supplemental savings plan from higher market returns and secondarily due to higher compensation expenses.
- On a non-GAAP basis, TROW's operating expenses were $908.5M, up 5.2% Y/Y; the non-GAAP measure doesn't include the impact of the supplemental savings plan and consolidated sponsored products.
