eBay cut to neutral at Deutsche Bank on lack of strategic shift
Jan. 28, 2021 eBay Inc. (EBAY), ETSY
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) cut to hold from buy at Deutsche Bank as the the company doesn't appear to have made any "strategic shift'' to try to leverage the online shift in consumer demand due to the pandemic.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar writes that Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) seems to have taken advantage of pandemic, doesn't believe EBAY has done the same.
- "We have yet to see any strategic shift that could suggest the company is leveraging its incremental growth into a sustainable fundamental advantage," according to Madhukar.
- EBAY falling 0.8% in premarket trading.
