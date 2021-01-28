Provention Bio posts promising data from pre-clinical PRV-3279 study
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) posts positive results from a pre-clinical proof-of-concept study for PRV-3279, a DART (bispecific antibody-based molecule) targeting the B cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B, conducted in a murine model of gene therapy for Pompe disease.
- In the study PRV-3279 showed rapid, robust and reversible B cell inhibition suggesting that it could become an adjunctive co-treatment with gene therapy.
"We believe PRV-3279 has the potential to intercept and prevent the immunogenicity of life-saving gene therapy products and other biotherapeutics," CEO Ashleigh Palmer said.
The company plans to submit the data from this study for presentation at an upcoming medical conference later in 2021.