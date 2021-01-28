Hoth expands HT-003 research deal with Weill Cornell Medicine

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) announces extension of its research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue investigating the therapeutic mechanism of action and safety of HT-003, a novel retinoic acid metabolism blocking agent, for the treatment of acne.
  • The 1-year agreement extension is based on positive results generated from the prior research agreement that support a therapeutic effect of HT-003 in key signaling pathways contributing to the development of acne, the company said.
  • The update will expand the scope of investigation to further understand the therapeutic mechanism of HT-003 for treatment of acne and other inflammatory skin diseases, Hoth added.
  • The company had announced new in vitro data demonstrating the therapeutic potential of HT-003 to block acne pathogenic gene expression in human keratinocytes, the major cell type of the epidermis and the outermost of the layers of the skin, earlier this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.