Hoth expands HT-003 research deal with Weill Cornell Medicine
Jan. 28, 2021 8:12 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)HOTHBy: SA News Team
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) announces extension of its research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue investigating the therapeutic mechanism of action and safety of HT-003, a novel retinoic acid metabolism blocking agent, for the treatment of acne.
- The 1-year agreement extension is based on positive results generated from the prior research agreement that support a therapeutic effect of HT-003 in key signaling pathways contributing to the development of acne, the company said.
- The update will expand the scope of investigation to further understand the therapeutic mechanism of HT-003 for treatment of acne and other inflammatory skin diseases, Hoth added.
- The company had announced new in vitro data demonstrating the therapeutic potential of HT-003 to block acne pathogenic gene expression in human keratinocytes, the major cell type of the epidermis and the outermost of the layers of the skin, earlier this month.