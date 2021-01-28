Xcel Energy reports soft Q4; indicates 2021 positive guidance

Jan. 28, 2021 8:43 AM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)XELBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Xcel Energy's (NASDAQ:XEL) Q4 operating revenues growth of 5.4% Y/Y is led by growth of 6.3% and 1.8% in electric and natural gas segments.
  • Net income dropped to $288M from $292M in year ago quarter; FY EPS reported at $2.79.
  • The company raised annual dividend by 10 cents (6.2%), marking the 17th consecutive annual increase.
  • During the quarter, the company received approval for an electric vehicle plan in Colorado and foresees future opportunities.
  • Xcel Energy retired its Hayden and Craig coal plants and intends to convert the Harrington facility to natural gas.
  • "These achievements move us closer to achieving our goals of an 80% carbon reduction by 2030 and delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050," chairman & CEO Ben Fowke commented.
  • Outlook: The company seeks to deliver annual EPS growth of 5% to 7%. It expects to deliver annual dividend increases of 5-7% with a target dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70%.
  • Robust capital forecasts (2021-2025):

  • The company indicates strong credit metrics which are based on five-year base capital plan and do not reflect rating agency adjustments.

