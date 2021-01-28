Andina Acquisition climbs 8.5% on combination with Stryve Foods, an emerging healthy snacking platform
Jan. 28, 2021 8:57 AM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)SNAXWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments
- Stryve Foods and Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANDAU) (NASDAQ:ANDA), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company enters a business combination that would result in Stryve becoming a public company.
- The combined company will be renamed Stryve Foods and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SNAX.
- Companies executed definitive agreements with institutional investors for an oversubscribed common stock PIPE of $42.5M at $10 per share.
- Stryve simultaneously has secured a $10.6M bridge note offering with accredited and institutional investors with funds being made available immediately for general working capital purposes.
- Joe Oblas, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Stryve, stated, “We firmly believe that Stryve is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable better snacking trends as well as the considerable whitespace for health-driven innovation in what remains a large, fragmented category with underdeveloped channels. Our intention is to accelerate Stryve’s growth trajectory by capitalizing on the strengths of our existing business, while staying true to our mission of helping Americans snack better and live happier, more fulfilling lives by disrupting traditional snacking categories. We are excited to be partnering with Andina as we transition into the public markets and are committed to enhancing value for all of our stakeholders.”
- Shares +8.5% pre market