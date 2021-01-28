Helen of Troy dips after Oppenheimer cuts due to valuation check

Jan. 28, 2021 9:20 AM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)HELEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Oppenheimer lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to a Perform rating after having it set at Outperform.
  • The firm also pulls its price target of $255.
  • "We remain bullish on HELE's L-T prospects. However, a now full valuation and an upcoming setup with much more challenging comparisons suggest a more balanced risk/reward from here, in our view. Since CEO Julien Mininberg joined in Mar. 2014, HELE shares have meaningfully outperformed up 303% vs. a gain of 102% in the S&P 500. HELE shares remain very much on our radar, and we are closely watching for new sources of upside such as M&A that could bolster the bull case."
  • Shares of HELE are down 1.45% premarket. Helen of Troy has been in an uptrend after an initial post-earnings decline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.