Helen of Troy dips after Oppenheimer cuts due to valuation check
Jan. 28, 2021 9:20 AM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)HELEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to a Perform rating after having it set at Outperform.
- The firm also pulls its price target of $255.
- "We remain bullish on HELE's L-T prospects. However, a now full valuation and an upcoming setup with much more challenging comparisons suggest a more balanced risk/reward from here, in our view. Since CEO Julien Mininberg joined in Mar. 2014, HELE shares have meaningfully outperformed up 303% vs. a gain of 102% in the S&P 500. HELE shares remain very much on our radar, and we are closely watching for new sources of upside such as M&A that could bolster the bull case."
- Shares of HELE are down 1.45% premarket. Helen of Troy has been in an uptrend after an initial post-earnings decline.