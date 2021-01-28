Guidewire Cloud selected by Wawanesa for digital business growth

  • The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, a mutual insurer based in Canada has chosen Guidewire Software (GWRE) to power its growing digital operations, including its core underwriting, claims, and billing management.
  • “Our decade-long partnership with Guidewire enabled better, faster, more tailored service for our brokers and policyholders. With this move to the cloud, we won’t need to make big capital investments in data centers, and we will accelerate our speed-to-market for rate changes and product updates, positioning us well to meet evolving customer needs.” said Cam Loeppky, Senior Vice President and CIO, Wawanesa.
